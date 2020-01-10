Pokémon Sword and Shield: purchase of the pass that is not needed to get new creatures

Share it:

A few hours after the announcement of the Pokémon Sword and Shield expansion pass during a Nintendo Direct dedicated to it, here comes new information on the free content for all game owners.

Users who decide not to shell out the 29.99 euros needed to purchase the expansions pass of the exclusive Nintendo Switch will be able to console themselves by obtaining all the creatures present in the new game areas that can be explored through the exchange. Getting each additional Pokémon this way may not be the simplest of tasks, but if one of your friends purchases expansions you may be asked to catch some of them for you like the legendary new Kubfu.

In case you didn't know, the expansion pass will include the areas called Lonely Armor Island is Snowy Lands of the Crown. The first extra map will arrive in June 2020 and the other should make its debut in the second half of the year.

We remind you that a new free update of Pokémon Sword and Shield is also available today that allows players to try the initial stages of the DLC and access a series of extra content such as Galar's Slowpoke.