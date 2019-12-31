Pokémon Sword and Shield on Game Boy Color? Fan-made Demake takes care of it!

Share it:

After the 8-bit version of Death Stranding, another great production that debuted in November this year becomes the protagonist of a Demake made by fans: Sword Pokémon/Pokémon Shield.

The team of Nintendo Wire in fact he had fun imagining the possible aspect that the new chapter of the Game Freak saga could have had at the time of the Game Boy Color. The exclusive Nintendo Switch has therefore made a long journey backwards in videogame history, ready to land on the iconic portable console of the Kyoto House thanks to a fan-made video.

Directly at the beginning of this news you can therefore admire the result, with Pokémon Sword and Shield that are completely transformed, acquiring an aesthetic very similar to that shown at the time by Pokémon Gold is Pokémon Silver, the second couple of titles of the famous saga. In particular, the movie proposes a version "vintage"of the Wild Lands, special area of ​​the Galar region in which you can meet particularly powerful creatures or dedicate yourself to PokéCamping. What do you think of the result?

The two chapters of the Pokémon series landed on Nintendo Switch have achieved positive commercial results at the launch: Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield were in fact the best-selling games in Japan in November 2019, with over two million copies sold.