Pokémon Sword and Shield: New Pokémon Gigamax revealed and plans for Pokémon Day

Good news for lovers of Pokemon They can't wait until next February 27 to know what Pokémon Day holds for them. The fact is that The Pokémon Company International has revealed plans for the celebration. In addition, they have also revealed the discovery of a new Pokémon Gigamax in Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield.

In fact, apart from announcing the world premiere on Netflix of the latest Pokémon-based animation film, it has also been reported that several franchise partners, such as the creators of the mobile game Pokémon Masters and Original Stitch with their line of Pokémon shirts Shirts, among many others, will join the celebration of Pokémon Day. Each in a different way.

On the other hand, fans can also comment and follow everything that happens through the Twitter account @Pokemon_ES_ESP. They can also share how they live this desasaplandated date with the hashtag #DiaDePokemon. It has also been announced that voting begins for the Pokémon contest of the year with Google search.

To vote for your favorite Pokémon, fans will simply have to search for "Pokémon Voting" on Google. The voting screen will appear on the results page and there will be 8 categories to vote. Until 13:59 (UTC) on February 14, you can vote once in each category daily. Favorite Pokémon will be revealed on Pokémon Day at Pokemon.com.

Finally, and as we said at the beginning, a new Gigamax Pokémon for Shield and Sword (for Nintendo Switch) has also been revealed and which you can see in the image above or in the complete gallery at the end of the news. And to celebrate his discovery, on Pokémon Day all the details about it will be revealed. Its name is Toxtricity Gigamax and you have more information on the official website.

In addition, players will have the opportunity to face special Milcery in the Dinamax Raids, as announced days ago. As if that were not enough, once they evolve into Alcremie, they can gigamaxize.

Source: Pokémon (1/2)