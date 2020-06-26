Pokémon Sword and Shield Lonely Isle of Armor: Video Review of Cydonia

Share it:

After exploring the first DLC of Pokémon Sword and Shield, far and wide, The Lonely Isle of Armor, Cydonia is ready to give you his final judgment on the first part of the Expansion Pass!

There map of Armor Island represents a real improvement compared to that of the Wild Lands of the base game: there are areas with a wider breath, which can be visited with a camera controlled by the player, and in which it is certainly more satisfying to sight this or the other wild creature. In several cases there are both primary and winding secondary roads, a trick that makes it the most enjoyable exploration. In this sense, the Bosco Concentrazione represents the most successful experiment.

Difficult to understand, however, the way in which the progress of the adventure was structured. The vaunted level scaling of wild Pokémon, implemented to allow anyone to reach Armor Island even before finishing the main campaign, sets maximum levels that are between level 58 and level 75. Consequently, the level difficulty for Trainers who have spent hours of play raising animals up to level 100, it is practically zeroed.

There is a lot more to say about the DLC, so we invite you to watch it Video Review at the top of this news and reading the in-depth review of The Lonely Island of Armor edited by Cydonia.