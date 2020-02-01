Pokémon Sword and Shield, limited time event: Special Milcery in Dynamax Raids

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Among the characteristic mechanics present in Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield certainly include i Raid Dynamax, within which Trainers have the opportunity to meet different creatures.

Starting today, Friday, January 31, aspiring Pokémon Masters will also be able to come across one of them special version of Milcery. The latter, if evolved, will offer Trainers an Alcremie capable of gigamaxization. The event, however, will only remain available in-game for a limited period of time, which will end on a date Sunday 16 Februaryat 23:59 UTC. Players interested in adding this particular Milcery to their team will therefore have to hurry in the direction of Wild lands of Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Addressing and defeating the creature in Dynamax Raids during this specific period will also guarantee additional bonuses. Specifically, players will be able to obtain different types of bonbons, including Bonbonfiocco is Bonbonstella. By offering these items to Milcery it will be possible to evolve the Pokémon in different variants of Alcremie.

In closing, we remind you that Nintendo is Game Freak have recently announced a post-launch support plan for the two new chapters of the series: on the pages of Everyeye you can find all the details on the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansions Pass. Staying on Pokémon, we finally report that a new creature will be presented during Pokémon Day 2020.