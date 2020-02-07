Pokemon Sword and Shield: how to capture Toxtricity Gigamax form Melody and Bass

Share it:

Until Sunday 8 March the Toxtricity Gigamax form will be available in Pokemon Sword and Shield for Nintendo Switch. In this mini-guide we explain how to capture it in forms Melody is Bass.

Recall that the Gigamax form of Toxtricity it can be encountered in Pokemon Spada e Scudo from 00:00 Italian on February 7 to 23:59 on Sunday March 8. So if you are interested in capturing it, be sure to do it within this time window.

Where and how to meet the Gigamax form of Toxtricity

To deal with Toxtricity in one Raid Dynamax you will first need to receive the latest Wilderness Bulletin.

You will receive it by connecting your Nintendo Switch to the network. Alternatively, you can manually download the most recent data at any time by pressing the X button to open the main menu, choosing "Secret Gift" and then "Receive the Wilderness Bulletin".

After that, you just have to go in search of the Gigamax form of Toxtricity by visiting the dens scattered in the Wild Lands. You will meet Toxtricity Forma Melodia in Pokemon Sword is Low Form Toxtricity in Pokemon Shield. If you want to challenge a Toxtricity in the form that cannot be found in your version of the game, try to participate in a Dynamax Raid activated by a friend who owns the other version of the game.

