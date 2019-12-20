Pokemon Sword and Shield: how to capture Goomy and make it evolve into Goodra

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After showing you where to capture Dhelmise, in this mini-guide to Pokemon Sword and Shield we explain to you how to capture Goomy and how to make it evolve into Goodra in the two new games of the Nintendo Switch series.

Goomy it's a pretty rare Pokemon, and to make it evolve into Goodra you'll have to level it up in special conditions. If you are aiming to complete the Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex and have not yet captured it and / or have not evolved it, below we explain how to fix it.

How and where to catch Goomy in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Let's start with specifying that Goomy is an exclusive creature of Pokemon Shield, which is why you can meet and capture it only in this version of the game. If you are in possession of a Pokemon Sword, then, the only way to get Goomy is to receive it through an exchange with another coach.

That being said, where and how is it possible to capture Goomy in Pokemon Sword? The creature can be randomly encountered in the tall grass (hence chance meeting with an exclamation mark) a Dragofuria Lake, with a 2% chance of meeting him, provided however that the climate is rainy. If it is not raining during your game session, you can change the rainy weather by setting the system date of your Nintendo Switch to1 October 2020.

Once done, you just need to look for Goomy between the random encounters in the tall grass at Dragofuria Lake, and finally tackle it in combat and capture it.

How to make Goomy evolve into Goodra in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Goomy will evolve into Sliggoo after simply reaching the level 40. To make Sliggoo evolve into Goodra, instead, it will first be necessary to reach the level 50 with Sliggooe, and finally make it level up again while the climate is rainy.