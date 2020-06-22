Pokemon Sword and Shield, Expansion Pass: refund for those who purchase the wrong version

Share it:

Just like the base game, i too Expansion Pass of Sword and Shield Pokémon they are sold in two different versions, each working exclusively with a single edition of the GameFreak title. This particular created some confusion and many users have made thepurchase of the wrong expansion.

Fortunately, Nintendo has shown itself to be very understanding towards users who have purchased the wrong version of the Expansions Pass on the Switch eShop and, as also communicated on the company's official Twitter account, anyone who has encountered this annoying problem is invited to contact support to proceed to refund and to be able to purchase the correct version. It should therefore be noted that if you are in possession of Pokémon Sword it is essential to redeem the Pass in Sword version, if you have Pokémon Shield instead you need the Pass in Shield version. We remind you that among the new Pokémon of the Solitary Island of the Armor there are some exclusive of each version of the game, therefore the two passes are different.

