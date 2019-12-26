Pokémon Sword and Shield: excellent results also for the digital version

Share it:

Although sales of the physical version of Pokémon Sword and Shield have gone well all over the world, since the latest Game Freak effort sold 6 million copies in the launch week alone, it appears that the digital edition available on eShop has had some success.

In fact, according to what was recently declared on the SuperData portal, which collects the sales data of the most important games of the moment, they are more than 2.72 million the game's digital units sold on the Nintendo Switch eShop. This is an excellent that once again highlights the ever-increasing interest of users towards the digital versions of the titles.

In the meantime, even the boxed edition of the game continues to go great especially in Japanese territory, since it is Pokémon Sword and Shield and Nintendo Switch that dominate the sales charts for Christmas week, the perfect pair to put under the tree .

Have you already redeemed the three "Secret Gift" codes that Game Freak gave as a gift for Pokémon Sword and Shield owners? It also appears that some modders brought Digimon into Pokémon Sword and Shield.