Pokemon Sword and Shield exceed three million copies in Japan

According to data released by Famitsu, Pokemon Sword and Shield this week they would have exceeded three million copies sold in Japan, a figure reserved exclusively for retail sales and which therefore does not include digital downloads from Nintendo eShop.

In the week from December 30 to January 5, Pokemon Sword and Shield placed 196,925 physical copies, thus reaching an altitude 3,185,059 copies in Japan only.

Famitsu ranking January 5, 2020

(NSW) Pokemon Sword and Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 196.925 (3,185,059) (NSW) Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 52.434 (558.432) (NSW) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 52,195 (2,711,204) (NSW) Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 46.963 (1.192,902) (NSW) Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Sega, 11/01/19) – 44,605 ​​(239,733) (NSW) Super Smash Bros Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 43,274 (3,496,326) (NSW) Brain Training by Dr. Kawashima (Nintendo, 12/27/19) – 41,455 (76,151) (NSW) Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 37,903 (1,301,613) (NSW) Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) – 30,705 (367,700) (NSW) Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 30.432 (526.071) (NSW) Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 27,455 (3,280,215) (NSW) Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 27.378 (827.882) (NSW) Disney Tsum Tsum Festival (Bandai Namco, 10/10/19) – 16.984 (142.482) (NSW) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (01/11/19) – 14.441 (762.030) (NSW) The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 11,586 (1,492,935) (NSW) Taiko no Tatsujin Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 11,208 (431,790) (NSW) Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 10,045 (2,057,591) (NSW) Yo-kai Watch 4 ++ (Level-5, 12/05/19) – 9.486 (56.382) (NSW) Dragon Quest XI S Echoes of a Lost Era Final Edition – 7,973 (471,672) (NSW) Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 7,696 (791,570) (NSW) Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu (Konami, 06/27/19) – 7.444 (217.703) (PS4) eFootball PES 2020 (Konami, 09/12/19) – 6,394 (126,109) (NSW) FIFA 20 Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts, 09/27/19) – 6.186 (50.142) (PS4) Call of Duty Modern Warfare (SIE, 10/25/19) – 6,046 (215,127) (NSW) Story of Seasons Friends of Mineral Town (Marvelous, 10/17/19) – 5,950 (124,032) (PS4) Detroit Become Human (Value Selection) (SIE, 11/21/18) – 5.948 (27.163) (NSW) Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game (Sega, 07/25/19) – 5,879 (87,370) (PS4) Project Sakura Wars (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 12/12/19) – 5,483 (166,771) (NSW) Pokemon Let's GO Pikachu and Eevee (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 5,425 (1,690,731) (NSW) Super Bomberman R Smile Price Collection (Konami, 11/29/18) – 5.423 (67.645)

Famitsu's top 30 is dominated by Nintendo Switch games, including Luigi's Mansion 3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Pokemon Let's GO, Super Bomber Man, Story of Seasons Friends of Minerai Town, Yokai Watch 4 Plus Plus, Kirby Star Allies, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Maker 2 and Splatoon 2.