Pokemon Sword and Shield: event on June 17 on the news of the Expansion Pass

The high spheres of The Pokemon Company have unexpectedly announced a streaming event "Pokemon Presenta" entirely dedicated to the novelties of the Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass.

The Japanese gaming giant linked to Nintendo invites all Pokemon fans to participate in the digital show that will be held live and can be followed on YouTube starting from 15:00 Italian of tomorrow, Wednesday 17 June 2020.

During the show, Game Freak and The Pokemon Company will present all the most important contents of the Island of Sword and Shield armor expansion, also arriving on June 17 on Nintendo Switch.

During the live of "Pokemon Presenta" we should also receive more complete information on the second additional content related to the Expansion Pass of Pokemon Sword and Shield, or The Snowy Lands of the Crown, whose release on Switch is expected by the end of 2020, presumably in the autumn.

Waiting to assist you with this important event and find out what surprises the authors of Game Freak will reserve us, we leave you in the company of our special with all the news of the first DLC of Pokemon Sword and Shield told by Cydonia.