Pokemon Sword and Shield: Copperajah Gigamax free from GameStop, here's how to get the code

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Want to get Copperajah Gigamax in Pokemon Sword and Shield? Then you just have to go to one of the GameStopZing Italia and stores request the special code. What are you waiting for? Hurry up before it's too late.

"Meet Copperajah Gigamax on your copy of Pokémon Sword and Shield! Through a special Dynacristallo you can participate in a special Raid Dynamax as many times as you want until you win or until midnight on the day you used it."

For use the code and obtain the Dynacristallo just follow these simple instructions:

Launch Pokémon Sword or Shield for Nintendo Switch

Open the menu with the X button and select Secret Gift

Move to the item Receive a Secret Gift

Select the item via serial code / password to save the game and connect to the Internet and enter the code

Wait while the gift transfer occurs and make sure you have saved the game

The codes will be available until July 5, 2020 subject to stocks being exhausted, no purchase is necessary to receive the Copperajah Gigamax code. Each person will receive only one code to be redeemed by 30 September 2020, more details are available in the stores, to find the one closest to your home just go to the GameStopZing website and check the appropriate map by entering your city and province , you will then see the list of open shops nearby.