Pokemon Sword and Shield, Armor Island: Cydonia's first opinions on the DLC

Several days have passed since the debut of the Lonely Isle of Armor, the first additional content of the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansions Pass. If you are curious to find out the first comments of Francesco "Cydonia" Cilurzo on this DLC, then don't miss our new video.

The movie attached to the news is nothing more than the replica of the live broadcast last Friday afternoon on the Tey channel of Everyeye and during which the good Cydonia gave some opinion on the contents present in the Solitary Island of the Armor, an expansion that introduces a new explorable map and lots of new Pokémon to catch, many of which belong to previous generations. After playing the expansion for a full 24 hours, Cydonia made numerous hot reviews on various aspects of the content just introduced, in the meantime answering numerous questions asked by users.

Did you know that Nintendo is refunding the Pokemon Sword and Shield Pass for users who have purchased the wrong version? We also remind you that on our pages you will find the guide on how to make Slowpoke evolve into Slowbro di Galar in the Solitary island of the Armor of Pokemon Sword and Shield.