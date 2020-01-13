Pokémon Sword and Shield announces its two expansions: all the details

Share it:

The Pokémon Direct has left us various ads regarding the saga of the Game Freak pocket monsters. One of them has been the return of Pokémon Mysterious World (which already has a demo and will arrive in full the next 6th of March) and the other big surprise has been the information regarding the two major expansions of Pokémon Sword and Shield: "The island of Armor" and "The Snows of the Crown". The first will arrive at the end of June and the second in autumn of this same 2020, both by the set price of € 29.99. Here are the key points of everything that has been announced in the presentation.

All about "The Island of Armor" and "The Snows of the Crown"

Both expansions will have open areas such as the Wild Area of ​​the main game. We can explore them to catch new Pokémon and it is that as expected, in this new content we will also find several Pokémon that will be added to the Pokédex of the original game. Specifically, there will be 200 creatures that will join the Galar Pokédex and among them we will find various legendary, as they are Mewtwo, Kyogre, Groudon, Palkia, Diagla, Zekrom and Reshiram, among others.

To catch them we must enter several Dinamax Raids that, as you can imagine, will not be easy. For this we can count on the help of our friends (or coaches and unknown coaches) thanks to the cooperative mode, which we can already prove in the base game and that it is promised that it will have a more important weight in these expansions.

In addition to Pokémon already known, we can also catch new ones that will appear in these new areas of the Galar region such as Kubfu, a fighting type Pokémon that we can train thanks to the teacher that we will find on the island we are going to, as long as it evolves to Urshifu. An important detail of this Pokémon is that it has two forms of attack: fluid style (fighting / water type) and rough style (fighting / sinister), so it will be interesting to use it in battle. We can also catch the legendary Calyrex in the second expansion, type Psychic / Plant.

On the other hand, in the expansions we will find a lot of new clothes and hairstyles to customize our coach or coach and make it look a lot like Roxy, for example. Another detail that will be updated are the Gigamax versions of our initial Pokémon (in its third evolution), which will have a new look and new animations for their attacks.

Last but not least, in these new areas of Galar we expect new characters that will become part of the story of Pokémon Sword and Shield such as Sophora (in the Sword version) or Dreo (in the Shield). We can already meet them if we update the base game and go to the Pueblo Par train station, where they will deliver a Galar's special slowpoke. To know them in greater depth, we must wait at the end of June and fall in order to play "The island of Armor" and "The Snows of the Crown" respectively.