Pokemon Sword and Shield: all codes of Secret Gifts

THE Secret Gifts are available for all players of Pokemon Sword and Shield, and can be redeemed within a certain expiration date by entering the relevant codes. In this mini-guide we will list all the Secret Gift codes currently available in the two games for Switch.

Each Secret Gift includes several items and bonuses to use in the game, such as Fight Points or special Pokeballs, the latter very useful to complete the Pokedex of Pokemon Sword and Shield. Below we list all the codes currently available, indicating for each of them the content of the Secret Gift and the expiration date by which it is possible to redeem it.

All currently available Secret Gift Codes Pokemon Sword and Shield

K0UN-1NMA-SC0T : Rapid Ball, Luna Ball, Level Ball – by January 15, 2020

: Rapid Ball, Luna Ball, Level Ball – by January 15, 2020 1YAH-AYA : Peso Ball, Bait Ball, UC Ball – by January 15, 2020

: Peso Ball, Bait Ball, UC Ball – by January 15, 2020 0KUG-AFUK-A1B0-RU : Love Ball, Friend Ball, Dream Ball – by January 15, 2020

: Love Ball, Friend Ball, Dream Ball – by January 15, 2020 PRES-ENT : 10 Chic Ball – by January 30, 2020

: 10 Chic Ball – by January 30, 2020 0T0S-H1DA-MA : 10 Sub Ball – by January 30, 2020

: 10 Sub Ball – by January 30, 2020 G1GA-Ntam-AX : 20 Battle Points – by January 30, 2020

: 20 Battle Points – by January 30, 2020 KAMP-FTEA-M: 20 Battle Points – by February 28, 2020

How to redeem the codes of Secret Gifts in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Redeeming the codes of Secret Gifts in Pokemon Sword and Shield is very simple. Just press the button X to open the menu, select "Secret Gift", then select "Get Secret Gift" and then again "Get with Code / Password". At this point you just have to enter one of the codes listed above to obtain the related Secret Gift.

How is your adventure going in the Galar region? Have you already managed to catch the Legendary Sword and Shield Pokemon?