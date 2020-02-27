Entertainment

Pokémon Sword and Shield add to Zarude, a new Singular

February 27, 2020
Lisa Durant
Although there are still enough months left for us to play the contents of the Expansion Pass of Pokémon Sword and Shield, you can't say that Game Freak has the game paused.

Taking advantage of Pokémon Day, it has just been officially presented Zarude, a new unique Pokémon in Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, corresponding to Sinister / Plant Type.

At the moment it has not been announced how we can get hold of it, but the official statement says that "cannot be captured in the normal course of the game", so surely we have to wait for a cast at some event.

Those who are already available at Dinamax Raids are Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Charmander, Charmeleon, Squirtle and Wartortle, to whom we can defeat and have the option to capture, although still without its Gigamax evolutions activated.

Also available Mewtwo In Dinamax Raids, but in this case it will not be possible to capture it or with Master Ball, having to settle for beating it and get very special objects such as Skill Capsules.

