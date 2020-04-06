Pokémon starts now: the VP of the new arc anticipates many returns and the start of the tournament!

Share it:

If you enjoyed Pokémon episode 20 then hold on tight, because Ash's last battle was only an appetizer of what's to come. Anipoke in fact, a few hours ago, he published a special preview dedicated to the new narrative arc, anticipating numerous returns and many challenges for Ash Ketchum and his new team.

At the top of the article you can take a look at the teaser, published on YouTube and Twitter from the official profile of the TV series. Among the novelties, the preview confirms first of all the return of Korrina, gym leader from the Kalos region specializing in fight-type Pokémon. The video shows a piece of the fight between the young coach and Ash, who apparently must be able to contain the strength of his iconic Mega Lucario.

In addition to Korrina, the protagonist will also have to compete with Raihan, Galar gym leader specializing in Pokémon Dragon. The coach's debut in the anime series will take place alongside that of Sonia, Dendel's childhood friend whom we will also see in the near future in Pokémon: Twilight Wings. The clash between Ash and Raihan however could represent an excellent opportunity to see the newest on the field Dragonite of the protagonist, so far never used in battle.

Regarding Go, the promotional video exclusively shows a battle starring Raboot, but as we well know, the co-protagonist's interest should be mainly directed towards the completion of the Pokédex, rather than climbing for the Pokémon World Championship title.

Last unknown of the video is represented by Sobble, eighth generation water type starter. According to the rumors it should be the sixth and final member of Ash's team, but for confirmations on this front we will have to wait at least another month.

