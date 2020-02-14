Pokémon: spoilers from episodes 15 and 16 leaked, a new addition to Ash's team?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Pokémon episode 12 aired last Sunday and apparently an important fight featuring Ash will be aired in the next episode. To face these challenges, the coach will certainly need new companions, and apparently a new Pokémon could join his team in a few weeks.

At the bottom you can take a look at synopsis of episodes 15 and 16respectively scheduled for 1 and 8 March 2020. The events of the first, entitled "The bone of the Cubone", are summarized as follows: "Problems arose in Professor Sakuragi's laboratory and therefore Go returned home for the first time, in order to meet his parents and grandmother again. The adults, however, are late and while waiting, Go sees a Mankey attacking and stealing a bone from a Cubone. The boy runs to his aid together with Scorbunny and goes in search of the lost bone ..". Cubone could therefore be the umpteenth addition to Go's team, ever more willing to expand its Pokédex.

However, episode 16 is definitely the more interesting of the two. The synopsis of the episode reads as follows: "Strange events continue to occur in Professor Sakuragi's laboratory: the rooms are turned upside down and someone or something continues to break objects. The person in charge is none other than Gengar, who has come back once again to annoy the professor. Ash and Go don't intend to miss it, but the first one starts to behave in a strange way .. could he have been cursed by the Gengar?"The ghost Pokémon will therefore make its return and at this point it seems really unlikely that it will not be captured by someone. Ash is carefully choosing the new grafts of his team and according to many, a Gengar could further improve his team.

And what do you think of it? Would you like to see this new Pokémon on Ash's team? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at the preview of the new Pokémon episode.