Pokémon: Special episode inspired by American Looney Tunes is available

Have you ever wondered how Japanese animation looks at American cartoon culture? A special episode of the Pokémon heavily inspired by Looney Tunes cartoons it will allow you to admire the exhilarating union between the two different styles.

The world of animation is not only made up of Japanese souls and culture, as many generations of fans, especially on the western front, have grown up with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and many iconic characters now a symbol of popular tradition. In this regard, we suggest you review the latest news of Space Jam 2, the film that will see the return of Looney Tunes on the big screen together with the famous basketball player LeBron James.

In the past few hours, Pokémon Kids TV has released on its YouTube channel an original short film, the same that you can admire at the top of the page, which sees aunpublished adventure of Scraggy and Mimikyu. The short film does not have any dialogues, which is why the episode is appreciated entirely all over the world. The episode, directed by Taku Inoue, is characterized by the typical American cartoon atmosphere, ideal to better appreciate this cultural combination of animation.

And you, however, what do you think of this video, do you like it? Let us know, as usual, in the space reserved for comments at the bottom of the page. But speaking of the famous franchise dedicated to monsters, did you know that Pokémon Explorations starts again from this weekend?