Pokemon Scorbunny inflames the public thanks to a cosplayer

Like every generation, Pokémon video games and anime introduce a large number of unpublished monsters, of which the first three, called starters, become the most used and famous. With Pokémon Sword and Shield, as well as the new anime, we see i Galar pokémon introduced by Grookey, Scorbunny and Sobble.

Thanks to the anime, however, who has had the most prominence has been so far Scorbunny. The pokémon of fire that looks like a rabbit is in fact the companion of Go, a new traveler who travels the various regions together with the historian Ash Ketchum. Many fans revealed that they immediately loved the Scorbunny introduced in the Pokémon anime, and the results can also be seen with the cosplay.

Lizcat_403 is a Japanese cosplayer who has decided to take on the role of Scorbunny, modifying it and adapting it to human anatomy. The girl managed to maintain some characteristic traits in the scorbunny cosplay that you can see at the bottom. The pointed ears stand out on the head, while the rest of the body is dressed in a white jumpsuit with various red and orange stripes, as well as some points where you can see a sort of fur that resembles that of the pokémon.

Thanks to photography and various graphic effects, Lizcat has immersed itself in a pokemon fire-type attack. Did you hit this cosplay? Together with Go, in the anime Scorbunny is witnessing the exceptional encounter of the Pokémon World Championship with Dandel and Lance face to face.