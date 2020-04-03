Entertainment

Pokémon, revealed the identity of the fifth member of Ash's team

April 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
The synopsis ofPokémon episode 21, aired on April 12, unofficially revealed the identity of the fifth member of Ash Ketchum's team. Before receiving a definitive confirmation we will have to wait for the broadcast of episode 20, but the first spoilers leave very little room for doubt.

In fact, episode number 21 is titled Convey the Wave Guidance! Satoshi and the Mysterious Egg !!, translatable into Italian as Send the aura! Ash Ketchum and the mysterious egg !. The leak of Pokémon shown to you a few weeks has therefore proved to be correct, given that the new member will be nothing but Riolu, basic form of Lucario.

Riolu is in fact the only Pokémon among the possible contenders to be sensitive to the aura, without considering that spoilers had been anticipating Lucario's presence on Ash's team for months. Apparently therefore, the new capture of the protagonist will remain in baby form for a limited period of time.

Ash's team currently has an Electro-type Pokémon (Pikachu), a Psycho / Elf (Mr. Mime), a Dragon / Flying (Dragonite) and a Specter / Poison (Gengar). Lucario is a Fight / Steel, useful against Normal, Dragon, Rock and Ice Pokémon. The only weak point of the team continues to be represented by Fire-type opponents.

And what do you think of it? Who would you like as a last member? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below. In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at the preview of the next episode of Pokémon.

