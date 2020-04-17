Pokémon: revealed the English title of the new animated series

Share it:

Up to now the information related to the new animated series of Pokémon they concerned only Japan, while as regards its arrival in the West we have not received any news, at least so far.

In the past few hours, a report from the BulbaNewsNow Twitter page revealed the official name of the series in English, Pokémon Journeys: The Series. Ash's latest adventures make up the twenty-third season of the series.

In the Rising Sun, however, a name was chosen that recalls the 1999 series, simply Pocket Monster. However, the English translation is perfectly suited to the theme of travel, a fundamental aspect of the last season of Pokémon. The narrative, in fact, does not focus on a single region of the Pokémon world, as previously happened, but projects our protagonists in a continuous exploration in search of the rarest Pokémon and the most daring challenges.

Unfortunately, the wanderings of Ash and Go may soon end. Ash Ketchum's voice actress Rica Matsumoto said she has no voice recordings scheduled in the coming weeks. A rather unusual circumstance for a weekly anime like Pokémon.

For now, no official communications have arrived to confirm the suspension of the series. In this regard, the animated series of ONE PIECE – also weekly – will soon be discontinued.

The preview of Pokémon episode 122 anticipates a poignant farewell. Get ready to get into trouble, Team Rocket is returning.