Pokémon: reveal the origins of the legendary Rayquaza

April 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The universe of gods Pokémon it was built on a solid tradition of original and legendary creatures, which borrowed some elements from the world of mythology and the sphere of the divine. It is no coincidence that behind the origins of the most extraordinary Pokémon there are deeper and more fascinating roots.

As the anime prepares to face Lugia's return, fans continue to analyze the mammoth imaginary of Pokémon. Through your Twitter profile, a fan, a certain Dr. Lava's Lost Pokemon, told the origins of the legendary Rayquaza, being very powerful and territorial and mascot of the eponymous game of the "Smeraldo" franchise. According to an analogy, moreover, it seems that it was the huge dragon that prevented the destruction of the Earth from conflict between Kyogre and Groudon.

However, Rayquaza also has its origins in mythology, in particular in the Mesoamerican legends, more commonly Aztec, with the figure of Quetzalcoatl, the Feathered Serpent (a character also present in the anime of Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid). According to legend, in fact, Quetzalcoatl is responsible for having created the boundaries between heaven and earth, in the same way as he pushed Kyogre and Groudon away.

READ:  The climb to the tower begins now: the first episode of Tower of God is live on Crunchyroll!

And you, on the other hand, what do you think of this interesting analogy? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below. But speaking of Pokémon, did you know the story of episode 38 that risked canceling the franchise?

