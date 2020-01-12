Pokémon: remember the weird crossover between Misty and Batman Beyond?

Share it:

Several years ago, on a US television program – Kids' WB – the most disparate series for boys were aired, including the first season of Pokémon. The broadcaster used to transmit rather bizarre advertisements, such as the one he saw in the protagonists

Misty and Batman Beyond.

Twitter user GotMadAds has dusted off this old pearl, in which a Bruce Wayne decidedly aged sends the Batman of the Future onto the field to clash with Misty, who responds by throwing his trusted Dewgong against the opponent, which according to your interpretation should hit with Raggiaurora or Geloraggio.

Misty's character has become iconic in the collective imagination of pocket monster fans. His journey in the company of Ash and Brock in the first series created an unforgettable bond, cemented through numerous challenges aimed at conquering gyms and discovering the wonderful creatures that populate the world of Pokémon.

Misty returned to the Pokémon anime in a short narrative parenthesis of Sun and Moon, while in the current animated series it has not yet appeared, but given its anthological nature, we have a good chance of seeing it together with our protagonist.

As for Batman Beyond, however, it is a character that is part of a futuristic version of Gotham City, in which Bruce Wayne has long since retired. One day, a young man named Terry McGinnis makes his acquaintance, managing to become the Batman of the Future.

