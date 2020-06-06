Pokémon: Red is the protagonist of a crazy action figure from over 560 euros

Share it:

Rosso is one of the most iconic characters in the franchise Pokémon, not only because one of the most difficult bosses to deal with in "Gold, Silver and Crystal", but also because its counterpart in the anime responds to the character of Ash Ketchum. To date, the character remains a symbol of the brand along with its three iconic monsters.

Redin fact, it was the name originally foreseen for the protagonist in the videogame counterpart of the franchise, although it was later changed on the occasion of the second generation, which is why his character corresponds exactly to Ash Ketcuhum. But speaking of the famous protagonist, do you remember this old promise from the anime director about Ash's father?

However, Rosso's character is often accompanied not only by Pikachu but also by the final evolutions of the first generation mascot Pokémon, Charizard, Blastoise, Venusaur. And it is precisely to them that Sculpting Soul Studio wanted to dedicate a breathtaking figure, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news. The 1: 9 scale model proposed by the company is 69 cm high and can already be pre-ordered on the official website for the amount of 566 euros, to which must be added any shipping costs. The release, however, is expected for the last quarter of 2020.

And you, instead, what do you think of this figurine, do you like it? Tell us yours, as usual, in the space dedicated to the comments