Pokémon: Rapidash and Cubone become one Pokémon in a fan's artwork

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Among the nearly 900 monsters in the series Pokémon It is certainly not an easy task to choose your adventure partner, and many fans of the brand created by Satoshi Tajiri in 1996 thought they could join some of their favorite Pokémon thanks to the mergers.

On the net it is possible to find numerous sites where you can "assemble" your favorite Pokémon, in a simple, fast or even completely random way, which directly generates sprites of fusions never seen before in the series of videogames by Game Freak.

The artist known on Reddit as Ronjaki shared the post you find at the bottom of the page, showing somewhat disturbing and particular fusions of certain Pokémon. The fan had used one of those online generators out of curiosity, and one of them proposed the disturbing fusion between Rapidash and Cubone.

The "Rapibone" was then created by Ronjaki starting from the sprite, as well as for the mergers between Abra and Nidoran and between Sceptile and Mandibuzz. By totally changing the color of Rapidash's fiery coat, Rapibone appears almost as if it were a mythological animal, with a long tail, more like that of a reptile than that of a horse, and of course it has Cubone's skull on its muzzle, joined to its unicorn.

Recall also that Espeon has obtained an unprecedented figure, and that perhaps in the new Pokémon series Explorations Ash will capture a legendary.