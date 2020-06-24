Pokemon Presents on Twitch from 2.30pm, new Let's GO or remake of Diamond and Pearl?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As you well know by now, the Pokémon Presents last week ended with the announcement of a new appointment set for today, Wednesday 24 June 2020, during which the next big project related to the iconic Nintendo brand will be officially unveiled.

If you are curious to find out what it is, we invite you to attend this announcement in our company on the Tey channel of Everyeye, where we will follow the event live starting from 2.30 pm. We still don't know anything about the games that will be announced in a few hours, but the latest rumors want Nintendo to reveal two to the public new Pokémon Let's Go focused on Pokemon Gold and Silver. Another hypothesis is that related to a possible remake of Pokemon Diamante and Perla, rumored for a long time but never officially confirmed by Game Freak.

If the rumors were to prove reliable, we could therefore witness the launch of a new "minor" episode of the series waiting for GameFreak to return with a sequel with a greater number of contents that will act as a sequel to Sword and Shield. Waiting to discover the news that Nintendo has in store for us, we remind you that the new Pokémon Café Mix, a free to start puzzle game based on pocket monsters, is now available for free on Switch, Android and iOS.