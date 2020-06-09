Pokémon: presented a magnificent collection of customizable themed polo shirts

Share it:

After the success of the Pokémon-themed shirts presented in 2019, Original Stitch has renewed its collaboration with the most loved franchise in the world to sell a new collection of unisex garments. The Pokémon polo shirt are now available in the West, with ample customization options inspired by the first gen monsters.

Once you have clicked on the link found under the last paragraph, you will be sent back to the official Original Stitch website and you can start personalizing your clothing. The polo shirts are unisex, but you can still choose their size, color, sleeve length and type of collar, as well as adding up to four embroideries dedicated to your favorite Pokémon.

The price is obviously higher than the average, and can vary from the 85 dollars (75 euros) of the basic version to the 105 (93 euros) of a completely customized polo. Original Stitch also distributes in Italy, but given the recent problems related to the health emergency, orders could be delayed up to three weeks.

And what do you think of it? You like them? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Staying on Covid theme then, we recommend you spend two minutes to take a look at the ingenious method used by the Pokémon Café in Osaka to make its customers respect the social distance.