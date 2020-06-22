Pokémon, posed lose a card worth $ 55,000, the owner: "Absurd"

Share it:

It has the incredible story shared by Leonhart, a famous American youtuber with just under a million subscribers, yesterday. The boy went viral a few weeks ago after finding one very rare Charizard card worth $ 55,000, he admitted to having lost the collector's piece.

Apparently, the content creator would have decided to ship the card to PSA (California) to perform a so-called grading, in order to have a precise idea of ​​the economic value of the piece. Indeed, the value of a Pokémon card can be more or less high depending on the way in which it was keptor rather considering the quality of the surface, the wear of the edges and other details.

The youtuber, suspicious after seeing that his package had been in delivery for more than a month, went to the post office, where he was told that the paper had been lost and that the insiders were working to find it. The boy was reimbursed for the cost of shipping, but not for Charizard's card. You can check out the full video on Leonhart's YouTube channel.

And what do you think of it? Have such incidents ever happened to you? Let us know with a comment!