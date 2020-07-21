Pokémon: Policewoman Jenny comes to life with Olivia Betty Rain's cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There are some figures that have become historical in the world of anime. Pokémon he presented some with his long-running TV series, divided into various series based on the various regions. The eternal 10-year-old boy Ash Ketchum is one of these, currently struggling with a trip with Go around the world in Pokémon: Explorations.

But another historical figure omnipresent since first Pokémon TV series is that of policewoman Jenny. In reality it would be better to say the policewomen, speaking in the plural, given that, like the nurses Joy, this woman is also a member of a very large family and with many twins who manage to keep the Pokemon world in peace.

Despite some minor changes in appearance during the Pokémon anime, basically the figure of policewoman Jenny has always remained the same. And Olivia Betty Rain, a cosplayer and model, has decided to take on the role. Below you can then see a cosplay of policewoman Jenny directly from the world of Pokémon. Blue-colored dress, consisting of a hat, a blouse and a skirt, the only thing missing is perhaps the bike with which we have occasionally seen it come out on the screen. And maybe even a Brock wooing her.

But the boy himself was struck by the truth about Professor Ivy, according to a writer of the series.