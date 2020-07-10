Pokémon: Pikachu was originally supposed to have breasts? here is the crazy idea of ​​Nintendo USA

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you thought you had seen all the colors in over twenty years since the birth of the franchise Pokémon, know that you are wrong and not even slightly. There are some anecdotes about the funny little monsters that have made even the different divisions of Nintendo go crazy, especially towards poor Pikachu.

During his long adventure between the various regions, Ash has captured many Pokémon, some stronger and more powerful than others. But on each of these occasions, the most appreciated iconic coach in the world has always been accompanied by his most inseparable friend, the little Pikachu. Faithful companion of the fiercest battles, the funny and cute little yellow monster has been at the center of the franchise's entire television season. In this regard, we suggest you to recover the cinematic history of the Pocket Monsters in our in-depth special.

Either way, little Pikachu could be very different from how we know it today, as the American division of Nintendo had predicted for the monster an aspect with the presence of the breast. The anecdote in question was revealed Tsunekazu Ishihara, CEO of Pokémon Company, via a comment that follows:

"The first time we showed any Pokémon to the American division, we were told that the creatures were" too cute ". For this, the American staff proposed ideas to replace their design. However, we could not believe our eyes when we read their proposals.

They had turned Pikachu into a huge-breasted tiger. He looked like one of those characters from the musical "Cats". When I asked them for an explanation, they said they had kept their tail. I'm not kidding you, these were really their proposals. "

A bizarre story that only thanks to Ishihara's intervention has not turned into reality. If nothing else, Pikachu has a guardian angel to thank in the real world. And you, instead, what do you think of this anecdote? Let us know with a comment below.