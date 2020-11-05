Pokémon: Pikachu meets Joker, Naruto, ONE PIECE and Gundam in these figures

One of the most iconic faces in the world of anime and video games lands in the most renowned works thanks to these particular collectible figures. Lovers of Pokèmon e Pikachu they will not be able to refuse the purchase.

In the first figure, created by Poker Face Studio, Pikachu meets the Joker by Joaquin Phoneix, a film directed by Todd Phillips that has won two Oscars. In this irreverent figurine, the iconic Pokémon is disguised as the antagonist clown from Batman and he gives a chilling grin but at the same time puccioso.

Made by Zaomengshi Studio, the second figure brings Pikachu to the universe of Naruto: Shippuden. In this case, the little yellow monster play the part di Kaguya Otsutsuki, final antagonist of Masashi Kishimoto’s work. With his powerful electric shocks, Naruto and Sasuke will no longer be able to stop him.

The third figure carries Ash’s Pokémon aboard a Mobile Suit Gundam. Made by Da Yu Studio, the figurine puts Pikachu in the role of Sazabi, a giant Mobile Suit ready to destroy his rivals with his technological weapons.

In the last figure, as well as the most fascinating, Pikachu becomes a member of the Straw Hat Pirates. In this case, the Pokémon plays Roronoa Zoro, a swordsman capable of using three swords at the same time. What is your favorite figure? Meanwhile, Eeve receives a new evolution in this fanmade Pokémon illustration. Goh is the protagonist of his first Dynamax battle in Pokémon Expeditions.