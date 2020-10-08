Pokémon: Pidgeot transforms into a magnificent figure for almost 200 euros

In what is our large and rich industry, it often happens that we find ourselves with productions – paper and animated – which already after a few months from their release are enriched through various parallel products, such as spin-offs, films, video games and, of course , countless gadgets capable of appealing to collectors.

Virtually every successful franchise has its own themed products, and among the many names that could come to mind there is also the epic of Pokémon. The brand, in hindsight, is probably one of the most important and appreciated entertainment products ever created, famous all over the world and praised by millions and millions of fans, as seen by the fan art and themed cosplay that arrive every day. on the Web.

Obviously, such a famous series could not fail to present its countless themed gadgets, and just recently even the guys from Monster Studio wanted to launch on the attack with a splendid Pokémon-themed figure and specifically dedicated to Pidgeot, a name that many fans will surely know. As can be seen from the images at the bottom of the news, the work is characterized by a large amount of details and showcases the Pokémon making one of its attacks, with a final result that offers a dynamism that is anything but taken for granted. According to the company, the product can currently be pre-ordered for a price of 195 euros (not counting shipping costs), while the release has been set for the first quarter of 2021.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that in the last episode of Pokémon Explorations we were able to witness a flashback that made the joy of many nostalgics.