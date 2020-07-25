Pokémon on PC with Game Boy Advance as controller: leak for a project never done

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A new leak seems to have hit the Nintendo universe, this time going to hit one of the most famous brands related to the consoles of the Kyoto House: Pokémon.

In fact, some documents that refer to a proposal put forward by have made their appearance on the net iQue to Nintendo, which aimed to bring Poket Monsters up PC. Dated November 2004, the project aimed to bring the main Pokémon saga to the platform, with a concept that posed a strong emphasis on online features. According to what emerged, specifically, the offline component of the title would have found great inspiration in Pokémon Fire Red is Green Leaf Pokémon, games from the series that debuted on Game Boy Advance.

Once connected to the network, however, the Trainers would find a game map waiting for them in which the Pokémon would appear with criteria related to the real geographical location of the user, in addition to weather variables. But not only that: a tournament system would allow players to try their hand at online fights, in a system similar to that provided by Pokémon Coliseum. New Pokémon would have been made available via updates while special events how treasure hunts would enrich the experience. Among the most peculiar details, there was also the possibility of using a Game Boy Advance as a controller!

Obviously the project proposed to Nintendo has never seen the light of day, but it is certainly a rather peculiar behind the scenes.