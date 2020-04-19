Entertainment

Pokémon: official the stop of the series, TV Tokyo will broadcast the reruns of the episodes

April 19, 2020
Several days ago we had speculated that the animated series of Pokémon could go to a stop, especially for the latest statements by voice actress Rica Matsumoto. The voice of Ash Ketchum, in fact, had communicated that he would have before him a long period of pause, therefore it was inevitable to think of a slip of the anime.

In the last hours confirmation of this supposition has arrived. The PokéXperto Twitter insider, an absolutely reliable source in the field of pocket monsters, has announced that the TV Tokyo's website has withdrawn the calendar of the next episodes of the anime.

The new programming, however, will be marked by the transmission of the previous episodes, so as to fill the void of contents. Episode 23, originally scheduled for April 26, has been postponed until a later date. In its place, a replica of episode 19 will be broadcast.

Now, production has not indicated a specific reason for this stop, however, it is plausible that he wants to protect the health of his voice actors because of the viral danger. So, it is reasonable to believe that the animated series of Pokémon, similarly to other weekly productions, will see a prolonged stop.

In the meantime, the English title of the Pokémon animated series has been released. We have created a special in-depth study of the animated series of Pokémon, in which we have compiled a guide to stream all seasons and feature films.

