Pokémon: Obsideon arrives, the rock evolution of Eevee according to a fan

September 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Fans of Pokémon, and of Eevee in particular, in recent months they have made the acquaintance of a special lover of the brand: PTickles, a name that has gone viral on Reddit. Designer, in recent weeks he has presented versions of Eevee that have not yet been presented in video games.

Four evolutions that helped to fill the remaining empty branches of the pokémon Eevee. But obviously there are still more to show and that’s why PTickles didn’t stop. Below you can see the new evolution of Eevee, this time of rock type.

In the image we see Obsideon, a completely black Eevee but with bright orange eyes. The name naturally derives from obsidian, a black volcanic rock that also seems to cover parts of the pokémon’s body. Eevee could evolve into Obsideon, at least according to the fan, using a rock levitor during a fight. Also, with evolution, the pokémon gains the Harshhead ability.

Do you like this new version of Eevee? And which of the five evolutions of Eevee born from the imagination of the gan shown so far did you like the most?

