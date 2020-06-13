Entertainment

Pokémon: not just anime and games, the franchise donates $ 5 million to charity

We are in a very delicate historical period in which a pandemic managed to bring the whole world to its knees. Despite this moment of crisis, several sectors related to nerd culture have mobilized to support, including through donations to charities, as the franchise recently did. Pokémon.

From the first difficulties that came in conjunction with Covid-19, the Japanese publishing and animation industry immediately began its awareness campaign, releasing themed images and even thousands of volumes of the most diverse manga to read for free. In this regard, we refer you to the illustration by Hajime Isayama and the author of Demon Slayer, Koyoharu Gotouge, which teach you how to wash your hands properly.

The world of Pokémon has also taken the field, entrusting the company that deals with the rights of the franchise, The Pokémon Company, to support some charities through an economic donation. The exact figure has not yet been revealed but is being talked about about $ 5 million. The company has made it known that it will communicate the recipients of the resources in the coming days in order to provide the most absolute transparency possible.

A gesture certainly commendable by a brand close to its millions of fans around the world. And you, instead, what do you think? Tell us your opinion about it with a comment below.

