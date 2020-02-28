Pokémon: New trailer for "Coco" featuring Zarude released

Share it:

The anniversary of Pokémon Day a wave of content has sprung up for lovers of pocket monsters; the most striking was certainly the new mysterious Pokémon – Zarude – which will be the protagonist in the next animated feature, "Coco", of which a new trailer has been released for the occasion.

Zarude was first shown in a Pokémon Sword and Shield movie, where we have seen the movements and the game model at work. The numerous vines wrapped around his arms unite him to Grookey's third evolution, Rillaboom, against which Zarude highlighted his skills within the gameplay.

But returning to the feature film coming in the summer, Twitter user CentroPokémon has published the new trailer on his profile, which shows new settings, the foreseeable involvement of Celebri (chromatic) within the plot, and the mysterious Pokémon.

It is interesting to note how Coco, the boy who will support Ash during the film, refer to Zarude as "father". At this point the hypothesis according to which Zarude would have dealt with the growth of this new character appears very probable, playing in his life a parental role rather than just an adventure companion.

What do you think of the design of this new Pokémon?

