Pokémon new feature film "Coco" officially unveiled

The last few hours have been particularly dense for fans of pocket monsters. Yesterday's direct broadened the eighth generation horizon with the announcement of a Season Pass for Sword and Shield Pokémon, an unprecedented move by Game Freak that has finally untied itself from the now obsolete custom of the third title.

However, the news does not end here, and also embrace the anime front. On the occasion of the Japanese show Oha Shuta, new Pokémon movie – "Coco" – revealed of which a trailer has been made public that you can view at the bottom of the article.

The new feature film will hit Japanese theaters on July 10, 2020, and the narrative fulcrum on which the story will hinge remains – for now – decidedly enigmatic. From the trailer you can see a dense jungle, in which a mysterious character that we had never met before moves.

Immediately after the scene a mysterious temple moves, inside which a small infant is framed. The scene is rather vague, and leaves room for few conjectures, the only certainty concerns the presence of Ash and Pikachu, that officially return in 2D version after the brief parenthesis in computer graphics of the last film.

In addition, Ash's clothing it seems to recall that of La Forza di Tutti, therefore the film could in all respects be a sequel to the film, continuing in the new timeline inaugurated by Pokémon I Choose You !, the reboot of the film saga released in 2017.

