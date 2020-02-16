Pokémon, new discoveries: published a teaser for a new creature!

Share it:

As Pokémon Day 2020 approaches, which will take place on February 27th. While waiting for a new Pokémon to be revealed for the occasion, the official Twitter account dedicated to the Game Freak creatures has released a mysterious teaser.

In fact, as you can see from the twitter available at the bottom of this news, the social network made its mysterious appearance silhouette of a mysterious creature. At the moment it is possible to view only the silhouette, which stands out completely black on a pink, white and blue background. No clue as to the possible identity of the Pokémon; the image was in fact accompanied by a decidedly synthetic message: "Discovered a new Pokémon ?! Stay tuned Coaches …".

The same image had recently emerged on the net, through a leak of the pages of the Japanese magazine CoroCoro. The information currently available to the Pokémon community is very scarce. The creature should be there protagonist of the next film dedicated to the franchise, entitled "Coco", but fans speculate that it could also make its debut on other shores, different from cinemas. In fact, it cannot be excluded that the Pokémon can make its way in Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, landing in the Galar Region via DLC. It is also possible to participate in the many special events of Pokémon GO.

To find out more, you just have to wait a few more days!