Pokémon Mystery Dungeon DX: video comparison with the graphics of the original for GBA

A few hours after the announcement of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX for Nintendo Switch during the last Direct entirely dedicated to pocket monsters, someone decided to make a nice video comparison between the graphic sector of the remake and that of the original for Game Boy Advance.

In case you missed it, the new Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX is nothing more than a makeover of the old Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Team and Blue Team, published on the Nintendo portable console in the now distant 2005. As you can see in the video you find above, the Kyoto company has decided not to upset the game which, despite the obvious improvements from a technical point of view, keeps almost intact features such as the interface and the combat system.

We remind you that the game will arrive on the shelves of all stores starting from next March 6, 2020 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Owners of the Grande N hybrid console (or its Lite version) can also already rush to download the demo of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX for free on the eShop.