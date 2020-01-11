Pokémon Mystery Dungeon DX: the whole demo of the remake in a video gameplay

Share it:

Within hours of the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX surprise announcement during the Pokémon Direct aired yesterday afternoon, Nintendo has already made available on the eShop a free demo of the game downloadable from Nintendo eShop, which we have fully played and completed.

If for some reason you don't have the possibility or the desire to download the trial version of the old remake Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Red Team and Blue Team for Nintendo DS, you can check out our 50-minute video gameplay in which we play the demo in question from start to finish.

In the event that the game should attract your interest to the point of pushing you to purchase, we invite you to download the demo of Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX and play it in view of the release of the title, since all the progress recorded in the version of they can be transferred within the full version as soon as this is available.

We remind you that Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX will offer a renewed graphics compartment compared to the original game and will hit the shelves of all stores starting March 6, 2020 and will be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch.