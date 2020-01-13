Technology

Pokémon Mysterious World: DX Rescue Team arrives on Switch on March 6

January 13, 2020
Ryan Sanders
The Pokémon Direct has left many surprises and announcements in its 20-minute duration. One of the main ones, and with which Nintendo has started the presentation, has been the return of one of the “classic” titles of Pokémon: Mysterious World. Specifically, the versions of Mysterious World Blue and Red Rescue Team are the ones that will see the light with a new face wash next 6th of March, exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Here are all the details about Pokémon Mysterious World Rescue Team DX and we remind you that your demo is now available.

All about Pokémon Mysterious World: DX Rescue Team

Pokémon Mysterious World Red and Blue rescue team are two titles from the Pokémon saga that first came to GBA Y Nintendo DS respectively about 15 years ago. In the last Pokémon Direct it has been announced that a remastered version will arrive on March 6, 2020 on Switch. A remaster who will have the following news:

  • Automatic movement and movement: Pressing the L button, our Pokémon and its equipment will move automatically and faster. They can also choose and use attacks automatically (and effective depending on the enemy in front of us) by pressing.
  • Team of eight Pokémon: The number of Pokémon in our team increases to 8 starting from the 3 that were originally.
  • Rescue weakened equipment: by being weakened, we can ask other players to rescue us. In addition, if we have another rescue team available, we can go to the call ourselves, in order to continue the game right where we are weakened.

On the other hand, we remember that in the Pokémon Direct we have also been presented with other novelties such as the first expansion for Pokémon Sword and Shield. It will arrive in 2 parts and the first, called “The Island of Armor”, will arrive at the end of June. In the case of the second, it will do so in the autumn with the name of "The Snows of the Crown". They will have a price of € 29.99 together and will add many new features to the base game.

Source: Nintendo

