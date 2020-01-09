Pokémon Mysterious World Announced: DX Rescue Team for Nintendo Switch

Share it:

As it had been rumored a few hours ago, today's Pokémon Direct, January 9, 2020, has had the announcement of a Pokémon Mystery Dungeon as its main surprise. This time it is about Pokémon Mysterious World: DX Rescue Team for Nintendo Switch.

We will not have to wait long to be able to play this reimagining of the original title of the year 2006 that was put on sale for Nintendo DS. The game goes on sale next March 6, 2020, but from today a demo will be uploaded to the Ninteendo eShop. The progress made in this trial version can be taken to the full version of the game.

Get ready to explore a beautiful world reimagined in Pokémon Mysterious World: DX rescue team, a review of the original games for Nintendo DS and Game Boy Advance. Starting from Pikachu, Eevee and Charmander, you can create a rescue team with which to face missions to save Pokémon in randomly generated territories.