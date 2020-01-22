Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution will reach us thanks to Netflix

Share it:

The premiere of almost the entire Ghibli catalog in January is not the only positive news that Netflix has to give us in terms of distribution of Japanese animation this week. Now it has also been confirmed that the CGI remake of the first Pokémon movie (titled Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution) will reach the west thanks to the platform.

The premiere will take place on February 27, 2020, being the time when this movie can be seen for the first time outside of Japan and Korea (officially, it is understood).

This premiere is a review of the animated film released in 1998 with the title Mewtwo Strikes Back in some territories. It was the first time that Pokémon arrived on the big screen. This new version was released last year in Japan and quickly became one of the country's highest grossing films during its first weekend.

The film explores the origins of the legendary Mewtwo, a creature created by genetic manipulation in a laboratory. This is why history treats these issues and others like cloning.

"Netflix is ​​the ideal platform to help us run the global launch of a Pokémon animated movie during Pokémon Day, a special movement dedicated to celebrating the community of fans that follow Pokémon worldwide", The Pokémon Company said in a recent statement.

In this comparative video you can check the differences between the original film and this review taken to the three-dimensional format but with a finish that remains attractive.

This is not the only Pokémon movie that we will see this year, as the premiere of a new story for this 2020 whose title and theme has not yet been released is also announced.