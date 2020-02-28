Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution (2019) review: a solvent update of the first film in the saga for the Netflix catalog

Share it:

The February 27 Pokémon Day is celebrated, an opportunity to celebrate what is surely the most important franchise created during the 90s. First came the video games, then the anime and those creatures already occupied a privileged place in popular culture for when we wanted to realize . In my case, I should have gotten something bigger by the time of his landing in Spain in 1999 by the hand of Telecinco, but it took me a short time to get hooked without remedy.

A few months later it was released ‘Pokémon: The movie’, the first feature film starring these peculiar creatures that disappointed me greatly, especially in its outcome. Now comes your update with ‘Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution’, a solvent 3D update that not by chance has been launched today on Netflix worldwide after its passage through Japanese cinemas last summer.

Without big news

The first thing to make clear is that ‘Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution’ it's basically the same movie that not much beyond the novelty of three-dimensional animation. Who expects great news in the plot will not find many, but there is an essential detail that helps to give greater cohesion, adding small details here and there that do not change anything, but that strengthen the unity of the facts.

In the end everything is aimed at telling us the same thing: Mewtwo is a Pokémon created through experimentation and one day he feels betrayed and decides to start a plan to take revenge on the world in general and on humans in particular. To do this, the film uses cloning to raise a number of issues that are raised here in more stimulating ways. Everything ends up reduced to the fighting between them, but at least before there is some preparation so that it is not an empty show.

That's when that 3D animation looks better with some scenes that do achieve the desired spectacularity. I think for example of the aerial battle between the two Charizard or the escape of Pikachu by the stairs. These are moments that I have chosen to see again in the original film after having finished watching ‘Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution’ to make sure that they have continued to improve exponentially and that has been the case.

It is what it is

For the rest, it is fair to recognize that this animation work to give it a more modern touch is not fully expressed, since today the animation offered possibilities to really take the film to another level in this section, but hey, neither it is something offensive content to provide the three dimensions, although a more polished work in the case of humans would have been appreciated. And in the case of creatures created by Satoshi Tajiri It helps them feel a little more realistic within this unique universe.

Beyond that there is little to scratch in the film directed by Kunihiro Yumara and Motonori Sakakibara, because it is a very slave film of ‘Pokémon: The movie’. As an exercise in nostalgia, it meets a certain ease, but not even in its additions does it have the opportunity to raise something new, limiting itself to expanding certain details to solve small gaps. Of course, any criticism that attacks at the narrative level that we are dealing with here defending at the same time the previous one has no basis in my opinion.

In short

‘Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution’ is a work made for fans, an update that does not worry about reaching possible new followers, focusing on removing the first film in the saga from possible oblivion. Nor does it shine especially on anything, but it shows if you want to return to this universe once again. In my case, I think I will quickly forget her and continue to enjoy ‘Pokémon Go’, a video game that caused a sensation but is much more enjoyable now than when it first appeared on the market.