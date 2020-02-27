Pokémon Mewtwo Strikes Back: 3D remake review

Share it:

Way back in April 2000, the first animated film dedicated to the world of Pokémon was preparing to arrive in our country, paving the way for the next 20 films dedicated to the animated series that year after year would have accompanied the most avid fans of the brand , encouraged by a growing videogame rise. Pokémon the movie – Mewtwo strikes again for the first time it brought the stories of our heroes from the first series to the theaters grappling with the legendary Pokémon Mewtwo.

Most will remember it in videotape format together with the short film: The holidays of Pikachu, lasting 20 minutes, with the mascot of the series grappling with some events without the company of the trusted trainer Ash. After 20 years, the film debuts on Netflix in a completely revisited version, with a strong 3D remake who tries to emphasize the parts to the creation and redemption of the legendary creature, born from the geniuses of Mew.

The genesis of Mewtwo

Pokémon Mewtwo strikes again – Evolution opens with an expedition by some scientists in search of the strongest Pokémon of all: Mew, of which however no concrete trace has ever been found and of which the great potential of creator and manipulator is narrated. Despite being taken extinct, recent sightings have led scientists to a sanctuary dedicated to the legendary creature, where an artifact containing the DNA of the Pokémon which will push scientists to create a clone of superhuman power.

Mewtwo will therefore be the first genetically modified Pokémon, born from the gene of a monster that really existed. Once awakened in the laboratory, the experiment will begin to wonder why he came into the world and for what purpose, fueling his anger towards the scientists who, failing to give him an exhaustive answer for him and complimenting each other for the success of the secret experiment, give rise to an awareness in the Pokémon that will later blur in hatred for the human raceto. A fury that will bring Mewtwo to free himself from the capsule in which he is locked up, sweeping away everything around him and completely destroying the laboratory located on the island where the experiments on cloning were carried out.

Giovanni, head of the Team Rocket, will soon arrive on site to offer support to the Pokémon, which according to the underworld leader, needs to learn to control its powers for a collective good. Giovanni will then begin to take advantage of Mewtwo's remarkable psychic powers for their own shady ends, so much so that the Legendary will soon realize that humans exploit these creatures that populate the world for their own benefit, effectively enslaving them.

Strengthened by this awareness, the Pokémon will organize an event that will bring together the strongest trainers, also claiming to be the strongest of the trainers, creating a sea storm that will test anyone trying to challenge it to reach the island where the legendary Pokémon has decided to settle.

Meanwhile, Ash, Misty and Brock are located not far from the place concerned, and they will formally receive an invitation to participate in the challenge proposed by Mewtwo. The protagonist is impatient to be able to challenge an extremely strong coach, but also contemptuous of the dangers that await him, his friends and his trusty Pikachu, with the ubiquitous Team Rocket intent on capturing him.

3D and origin

Everything is exactly like 20 years ago, except for some elements and scenes slightly modified and adapted to the new style used for this transposition in 3DCG, the first film of the series to be made with this technology in the animated field and the key element of the transposition. A risk, which does not exactly meet the unanimity of the tastes of the general public, especially if used experimentally, where the old fans of the film may have more than one perplexity.

In Pokémon Mewtwo it strikes again – Evolution, there are ups and downs in using this technique – recently used in a more than good way in productions distributed on Netflix like Dragon Quest: Your Story or Lupine III The First – which inevitably splits the product in half. On the one hand we have i Pokémon models built with extreme care and loyalty, which give new life to the first generation creatures that we also find in the original film, highlighting the aesthetics and fluidity of the movements; while on the other we can only turn up our noses a little for the representation of human models within the film, which although they are clearly recognizable in their distinctive traits, they do not cry to the miracle for technical realization, especially the one that concerns the faces, at times a little disturbing and unnatural.

During the vision it happened that he was unable to empathize with the main characters, who while maintaining the original character, show their side to a rather flat construction.

On the other hand, the realization of the animations is perfect. Thanks to the new 3D transposition, it is possible to admire the splendid particle effects, resulting from the clashes between creatures, which now take on a truly spectacular and realistic dimension in the Pokémon imaginary, thanks in any case to the visual consistency of all the monsters and environments, with an excellent system of lights and shadows to dominate him.

The most iconic moments of 'Evolution' are also accompanied by a unpublished audio sector, respectable, embellished with a excellent adaptation in Italian, which sees the return of the original voice actors but also lines of dialogue changed and sometimes sacrificed compared to the original film.

Past, present and future

The film is still enjoyable – regardless of the 2000 original – since still manages to entertain, staging the best beauty of the creatures created by Game Freak, to culminate in an emotionally strong ending, which however for some reason fails to impose itself on the past. Not for this, however, he cannot carve out a small space in the great filmography of the Pokémon world, above all with a view to any future 3D remakes.

The original animated film, on balance, continues to be the most convincing of the two, and although the spectacular factor in 'Evolution' is extremely more accentuated, the emotional one of twenty years ago was built with extreme skill, leveraging right on the staging of the first animated series. In any case, the message of the film remains the same, simple as it is profound and always current, but the way in which it is communicated is more hasty than in the past, also because of a little in-depth final monologue.