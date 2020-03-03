Entertainment

Pokémon: Mewtwo strikes again, the "new" Team Rocket wins the hearts of fans

March 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
Team Rocket is back in great shape in the remake of Pokémon – Mewtwo strikes again, the legendary 1998 film dedicated to Ash Ketchum and his companions. The new movie has recently landed on Netflix and fans have not missed the opportunity to express their opinion on the new look for Jessie and James, historical members of the famous criminal organization.

As you can see below, users have praised the great work done by Kunihiko Yuyama is OLM study, the inseparable couple who have been treating Pokémon films for 20 years. In an interview shared several months ago the director declared that "after working on over twenty feature films, it scares you a little to deal with something new"but apparently the audience really appreciated the attention to detail of his team.

Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution is a 1: 1 remake of the 1998 film of the same name, and debuted in Japanese theaters on July 12, 2019. The film grossed around 600 million yen (just over 5 million euros) in the first month of screening and over 3 billion (26 million euros) in January 2020 at home. You can retrieve the film on Netflix Italia.

And what do you say? Do you like the new design? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at our Pokemon review: Mewtwo strikes again – Evolution.

