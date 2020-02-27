Pokémon: Mewtwo strikes again – Evolution is finally available on Netflix

Share it:

Just as announced just a few weeks ago, the American giant Netflix has finally included in its catalog the Pokémon remake: Mewtwo strikes again – Evolution. What better opportunity than this, therefore, to recover one of the most discussed computer graphics films of 2019?

The remake of the famous film that has thrilled thousands of fans from all over the world has finally landed on the small screen, proposing a CGI technology which has repeatedly broken criticism in two. The team's desire to experiment, in fact, clashed with numerous conflicting opinions regarding the design of the characters and Pokémon, which despite not having found the appearance of the protagonists extremely pleasant, were however fascinated by the return to Mewtwo's pomp.

At home, the film was a great success, with more than 3.3 billion yen in receipts, and is preparing to collect a similar record through Netflix. The distributor, in fact, made the feature available on 27 February, complete with Italian dubbing. The film synopsis reads:

"Some researchers, using the Mew fossil, have created the artificial Pokémon Mewtwo. The latter, due to its particular origin, begins to harbor hatred for humans and plans to destroy the world. It will be up to Ash, Pikachu and to his friends solve the mystery of one of the franchise's most dangerous and intriguing legendary creatures. "