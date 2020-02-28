Entertainment

Pokémon: Mewtwo strikes again debuts in fifth place in the Top 10 of Netflix Italy

February 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
Pokémon: Mewtwo strikes again – The evolution is available on Netflix, and apparently the Italian public has not missed the opportunity to recover it. The new feature introduced a few days ago by Netflix – conveniently called "Top 10 Italy"- he revealed that the anime film quickly climbed the rankings to finish at fifth place.

Below you can take a look at the current Top 10 of the most viewed products.

  1. I Am Not Ok with This
  2. Locke & Key
  3. Narcos Mexico
  4. Altered Carbon
  5. Pokémon: Mewtwo strikes again – Evolution
  6. Love is blind
  7. Sex Education
  8. The prof. Arrive
  9. His last wish
  10. The puppy academy

The film, known abroad as Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution, is a 1: 1 remake of the 2000 film of the same name, and debuted in Japanese theaters on July 12, 2020. Netflix has managed to obtain licenses quickly and has already distributed the film in the west. In America, the work is currently ranked sixth among the most viewed content of the week.

The good success of the film also convinced VIZMedia to bet on a manga adaptation, released a few months after the launch of the film.

And what do you think of it? Have you already recovered this remake? Let us know your impressions by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you want to get an idea about the film instead, we recommend that you retrieve our Pokemon review: Mewtwo strikes again – Evolution.

